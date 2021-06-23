ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 118,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Etsy comprises 0.8% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $23,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Etsy by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 21,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,250,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $179.29. 105,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,269,995. The stock has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 50.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.56. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.53 and a 52-week high of $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.61.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. The business had revenue of $550.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.17.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $159,800.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 441 shares in the company, valued at $94,466.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $1,412,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,977,341.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.