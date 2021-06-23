ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 16,013 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 145,864 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 16,013 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.1% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $30,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Visa by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after buying an additional 6,857,457 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Visa by 1,170.4% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $893,630,000 after buying an additional 3,763,943 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Visa by 32.1% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,625,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,673,261,000 after buying an additional 3,065,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 17.1% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,902,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,367,001,000 after buying an additional 2,326,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Truist boosted their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.72.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 88,655 shares of company stock worth $20,166,882 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.93. 86,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,540,849. The stock has a market cap of $457.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.16. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

