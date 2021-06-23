ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 42,829 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 395,343 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 42,829 shares during the quarter. eBay comprises about 0.9% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of eBay worth $24,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,710,053 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,860,524,000 after buying an additional 2,323,266 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in shares of eBay by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 31,115,223 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,563,540,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of eBay by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $937,693,000 after buying an additional 6,410,445 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 6.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,462,209 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $639,252,000 after buying an additional 588,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of eBay by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,141,163 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $459,344,000 after buying an additional 45,706 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EBAY traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.57. 208,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,782,439. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.99. The stock has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.36 and a 1-year high of $67.42.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EBAY. Barclays cut their target price on eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

