ClariVest Asset Management LLC Trims Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,521 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $14,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in NIKE by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in NIKE by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,663,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,988 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 24,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 15,333 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 18th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.51.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,344,555. The firm has a market cap of $210.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.78. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.57 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 155,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,895. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

