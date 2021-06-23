CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.46. CMS Energy posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.97. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMS shares. TheStreet upgraded CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

CMS opened at $58.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $67.98. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 28.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD raised its stake in CMS Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 32,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 47.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

