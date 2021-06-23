Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Co-Diagnostics were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,395,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 631.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 171,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 147,783 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Co-Diagnostics by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,921,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,871,000 after purchasing an additional 119,761 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 50,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

CODX has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Co-Diagnostics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Maxim Group cut Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Co-Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CODX opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.80 million, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of -3.57.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 52.75%. Analysts anticipate that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Reed L. Benson sold 108,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $924,089.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and liquid biopsy test for cancer screening.

