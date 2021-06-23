Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) Insider Blair Graeme Cunningham Sells 7,492 Shares

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) insider Blair Graeme Cunningham sold 7,492 shares of Coda Octopus Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $71,099.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CODA traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.22. The stock had a trading volume of 234 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,284. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $10.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.87 million, a P/E ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 16.98%.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Coda Octopus Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Coda Octopus Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 158,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Coda Octopus Group in the 1st quarter worth $390,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Coda Octopus Group by 106,000.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period. 18.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

