Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.17. Cognyte Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.800-0.800 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on CGNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cognyte Software presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.40.

Shares of CGNT stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.07. 1,571,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,629. Cognyte Software has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.62.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $124.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.75 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognyte Software will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

