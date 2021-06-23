Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical device company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $114.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.87 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNT traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.35. 14,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,629. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.62. Cognyte Software has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CGNT. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

