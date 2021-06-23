Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Shares Sold by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 99.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 146,671 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coherent were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coherent by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Coherent by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Coherent by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Coherent by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,464,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Coherent by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coherent alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Coherent in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COHR opened at $262.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $262.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Coherent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.00 and a 1-year high of $270.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.22 and a beta of 1.63.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Coherent’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Coherent Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.