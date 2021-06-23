Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 37,200 Shares of New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NBA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NBA) by 290.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.34% of New Beginnings Acquisition worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Beginnings Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of New Beginnings Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of New Beginnings Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of New Beginnings Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,005,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NBA. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of New Beginnings Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of New Beginnings Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of New Beginnings Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of New Beginnings Acquisition stock opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.01.

In related news, CEO Michael Liebowitz purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00.

New Beginnings Acquisition Company Profile

New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

