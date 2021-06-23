Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 489 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Getty Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Getty Realty in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Getty Realty stock opened at $32.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.49. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.80. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $34.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Getty Realty had a net margin of 49.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $36.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 84.78%.

About Getty Realty

