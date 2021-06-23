Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $555,000 Holdings in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its stake in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,850 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 741,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 243,065 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Gerdau by 5.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,507,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,513,000 after purchasing an additional 977,867 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Gerdau in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Gerdau by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gerdau during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

GGB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Gerdau from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gerdau currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

NYSE GGB opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.31. Gerdau S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $7.27.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Gerdau had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 15.79%. Analysts expect that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.0735 dividend. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.85%.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

