Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $644,000 Stake in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.06% of DMC Global worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in DMC Global during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DMC Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $958,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DMC Global by 8.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,529,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,002,000 after acquiring an additional 118,662 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DMC Global by 8.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 102,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 7,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in DMC Global by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DMC Global alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of BOOM opened at $55.95 on Wednesday. DMC Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.04 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.13. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.12.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 million. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. DMC Global’s revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.