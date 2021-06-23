Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Lowers Holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 34,740 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 12,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael W. Malafronte purchased 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.04 per share, for a total transaction of $245,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,328. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

ATGE opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.22. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $280.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.31 million. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. On average, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

