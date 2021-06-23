Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 6,343 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,343 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Talos Energy by 27.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,089,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,385 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Talos Energy by 2,372.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 436,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 418,861 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Talos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,125,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Talos Energy by 35.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 57,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Talos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $425,000. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TALO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 126,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $2,245,823.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 857,836 shares of company stock valued at $14,146,552 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TALO opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 3.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Talos Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.24.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.17). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 111.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Talos Energy Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

