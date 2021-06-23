Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 523.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 2,789.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. 90.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $26.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.29 and a 1-year high of $33.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.27.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is currently 227.03%.

In other news, Director John L. Adams sold 10,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,093.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $233,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,212.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

