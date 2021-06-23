Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 3,049 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kepos Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOVA. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

In related news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,620 shares in the company, valued at $438,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NOVA opened at $35.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $57.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.10.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 124.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

