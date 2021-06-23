Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 44,000 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 67.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,000 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter worth $68,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 623,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,241,000 after buying an additional 26,122 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 128,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,977,000 after buying an additional 49,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 902,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,843,000 after buying an additional 105,041 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWC opened at $37.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.80. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

