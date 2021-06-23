Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Trims Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 75.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,303 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in AON were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Norges Bank bought a new position in AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,454,000. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its position in AON by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,254,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,136,000 after acquiring an additional 357,873 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in AON by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,347,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,207,000 after acquiring an additional 327,210 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in AON by 1,813.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 233,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,257,000 after acquiring an additional 220,963 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,142,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.40.

NYSE AON opened at $233.56 on Wednesday. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $179.52 and a fifty-two week high of $260.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $52.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.85.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

