CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 1,140.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,212,293 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,114,545 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.59% of CommScope worth $18,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CommScope by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499,779 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,396,000 after acquiring an additional 91,085 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in CommScope during the first quarter worth $61,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in CommScope by 58.7% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 136,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 50,500 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CommScope during the first quarter worth $1,288,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CommScope by 0.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,706,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $225,892,000 after acquiring an additional 49,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

COMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of COMM opened at $20.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.74.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a positive return on equity of 132.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

