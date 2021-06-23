Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.86

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.86 and last traded at $32.83, with a volume of 100917 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.20.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MGDDY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

