Comparing Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) and Antero Resources (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) and Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Antero Resources alerts:

69.8% of Antero Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Antero Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Antero Resources and Obsidian Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antero Resources 1 3 9 0 2.62 Obsidian Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Antero Resources presently has a consensus target price of $8.22, suggesting a potential downside of 40.43%. Given Antero Resources’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Antero Resources is more favorable than Obsidian Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Antero Resources and Obsidian Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antero Resources $3.49 billion 1.19 -$1.27 billion ($0.63) -21.90 Obsidian Energy $220.00 million 1.20 -$576.07 million N/A N/A

Obsidian Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Antero Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Antero Resources and Obsidian Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antero Resources -27.95% 1.16% 0.54% Obsidian Energy -0.14% -0.13% -0.04%

Risk and Volatility

Antero Resources has a beta of 4.75, suggesting that its stock price is 375% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Obsidian Energy has a beta of 2.52, suggesting that its stock price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Antero Resources beats Obsidian Energy on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale. It also owned and operated 324 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Marcellus Shale; 17 compressor stations in the Marcellus Shale; 110 miles of low-pressure and high-pressure gathering pipelines in the Utica Shale; 8 miles of high-pressure pipelines; and 2 compressor stations in the Utica Shale. The company had estimated proved reserves of 18.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent, including 11.5 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 652 million barrels of assumed recovered ethane; 540 million barrels of primarily propane, isobutane, normal butane, and natural gasoline; and 42 million barrels of oil. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Appalachian Corporation and changed its name to Antero Resources Corporation in June 2013. Antero Resources Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.