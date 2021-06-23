Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $580 million-590 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $616.35 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMTL shares. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $25.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $669.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.93. Comtech Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $12.96 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.10.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 13.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $139.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.