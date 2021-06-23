Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) PT Raised to $73.00 at Morgan Stanley

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ED. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.60.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $74.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.47. Consolidated Edison has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $83.92. The firm has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $215,203,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 47.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $688,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,774 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 253.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,075,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,003 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $52,854,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 63.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,464,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,519,000 after purchasing an additional 570,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.71% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

