Constellation Brands (STZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.44 per share for the quarter.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Constellation Brands to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

STZ stock opened at $224.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.53. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $160.63 and a 1-year high of $244.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.33%.

In other news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,229.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.50.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

