Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLR. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Continental Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 200.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 277.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 13.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $835,661.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $216,684.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. MKM Partners lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $37.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.43 and a beta of 3.31. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $37.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.12.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.61%.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

