Contrasting Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) & Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) and Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Whitestone REIT has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hersha Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.84, suggesting that its stock price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Whitestone REIT and Hersha Hospitality Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Whitestone REIT $117.92 million 2.99 $6.03 million $0.93 8.87 Hersha Hospitality Trust $176.66 million 2.56 -$166.35 million ($1.31) -8.82

Whitestone REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hersha Hospitality Trust. Hersha Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Whitestone REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.1% of Whitestone REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Whitestone REIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Whitestone REIT and Hersha Hospitality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whitestone REIT 5.02% 1.73% 0.55% Hersha Hospitality Trust -108.24% -20.72% -7.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Whitestone REIT and Hersha Hospitality Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Whitestone REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hersha Hospitality Trust 3 3 0 0 1.50

Whitestone REIT currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.58%. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a consensus price target of $8.83, indicating a potential downside of 23.52%. Given Whitestone REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Whitestone REIT is more favorable than Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Summary

Whitestone REIT beats Hersha Hospitality Trust on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences. Whitestone is a monthly dividend paying stock and has consistently paid dividends for over 15 years. Whitestone's strong, balanced and managed capital structure provides stability and flexibility for growth and positions Whitestone to perform well through economic cycles.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast. The Company's common shares are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ÂHT.Â

