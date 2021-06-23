ConvaTec Group’s (CTEC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Numis Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 30.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CTEC. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 223.17 ($2.92).

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

Shares of LON:CTEC traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 237.40 ($3.10). 1,008,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,311,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.15, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.30. ConvaTec Group has a 12-month low of GBX 173.20 ($2.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 250.40 ($3.27). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 227.50.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.