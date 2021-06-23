Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Buys New Stake in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 40,607 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.14% of Farmers National Banc at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,845,000 after buying an additional 214,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 452,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 37,454 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 368,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 19,141 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 259,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 55,612 shares during the period. 39.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMNB stock opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $18.26. The firm has a market cap of $477.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.92.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $35.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.77 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.03%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Farmers National Banc presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

