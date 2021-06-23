Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Buys Shares of 21,941 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 21,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,074,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $573,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,545 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 8.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,297,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,594,000 after acquiring an additional 799,220 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 6,391,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $182,471,000 after acquiring an additional 411,200 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,587,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $135,701,000 after acquiring an additional 477,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 50.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,413,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $130,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $31.40 on Wednesday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.06.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AXTA shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $561,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

