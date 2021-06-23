Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $526,000 in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth about $134,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.04. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $39.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.95.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

