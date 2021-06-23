Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $631,000 in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Camden National as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camden National by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,341,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,185,000 after purchasing an additional 94,038 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Camden National by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,426,000 after acquiring an additional 21,643 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Camden National by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 214,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after acquiring an additional 11,183 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Camden National by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after acquiring an additional 49,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Camden National by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAC opened at $47.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $709.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.36. Camden National Co. has a 1-year low of $28.32 and a 1-year high of $49.65.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $47.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.83 million. Camden National had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 12.63%. Research analysts expect that Camden National Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is 36.46%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAC. Stephens began coverage on Camden National in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Camden National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

