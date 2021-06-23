Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases New Position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 54,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Tenneco by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 21,635 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Tenneco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Tenneco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Tenneco during the 4th quarter valued at $890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TEN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tenneco from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tenneco in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

In other Tenneco news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 801,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $8,982,355.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 621,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $8,786,853.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,743,088 shares of company stock worth $42,883,973. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEN opened at $20.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Tenneco Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $22.75.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a positive return on equity of 50.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenneco Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

