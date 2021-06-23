Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Takes $576,000 Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,864 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP Walter Sierotko sold 2,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $70,368.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,966.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Leppert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,811.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,647 shares of company stock worth $798,339. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFS opened at $23.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.47.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $100.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.37 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 28.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Provident Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

