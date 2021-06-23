Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Takes Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 23.9% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,033,000 after buying an additional 46,632 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 23.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EGP opened at $168.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.71. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.47 and a 52-week high of $171.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.80.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.62 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 8.89%. EastGroup Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 58.74%.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $902,822.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,338,418.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.40.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

