Cornerstone Advisors LLC Invests $1.70 Million in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,184,174 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,147,650,000 after buying an additional 201,874 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in American Express by 2.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,961,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,833,273,000 after purchasing an additional 296,189 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,454,238 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,332,930,000 after purchasing an additional 194,116 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American Express by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,740,430 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,056,805,000 after purchasing an additional 77,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $816,426,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AXP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.33.

AXP traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.45. 10,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,381,098. The firm has a market cap of $132.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.14. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $167.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. American Express’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.