Cortex Price Down 32.6% This Week (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 22nd. In the last week, Cortex has traded 32.6% lower against the US dollar. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $35.22 million and approximately $3.94 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cortex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000422 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Cortex

Cortex (CTXC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Buying and Selling Cortex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars.

