COTI (COTI) Achieves Market Cap of $100.44 Million

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. In the last seven days, COTI has traded down 26.1% against the US dollar. One COTI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000444 BTC on exchanges. COTI has a total market cap of $100.44 million and approximately $18.37 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00047693 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00109437 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00166784 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,856.76 or 1.00195711 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002665 BTC.

COTI Coin Profile

COTI’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. COTI’s official website is coti.io . COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

COTI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

