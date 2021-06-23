COVIR.IO (CVR) Trading Down 43.2% This Week

COVIR.IO (CURRENCY:CVR) traded down 30.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. COVIR.IO has a market capitalization of $66,657.65 and approximately $347.00 worth of COVIR.IO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COVIR.IO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001685 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, COVIR.IO has traded down 43.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00046426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00108623 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00169272 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,097.89 or 0.99675653 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002681 BTC.

COVIR.IO launched on January 19th, 2021. COVIR.IO’s total supply is 8,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,108 coins. COVIR.IO’s official Twitter account is @Polkacover . The official message board for COVIR.IO is medium.com/@covir . COVIR.IO’s official website is covir.io/v2

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVIR.IO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVIR.IO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVIR.IO using one of the exchanges listed above.

