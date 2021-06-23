Cred Trading Down 27.6% Over Last Week (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. One Cred coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cred has traded 27.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cred has a total market cap of $2.73 million and $274,711.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00054246 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003504 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00020730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $213.04 or 0.00633015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00078858 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00039963 BTC.

About Cred

Cred (CRYPTO:LBA) is a coin. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 990,410,205 coins. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world. “

Buying and Selling Cred

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

