Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Receives $117.09 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.09.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Charter Equity upgraded shares of Cree from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Cree in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cree in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Cree from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cree during the 4th quarter worth $294,455,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Cree by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,663,314 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,044,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,992 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Cree during the 4th quarter worth $72,793,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Cree during the 1st quarter worth $50,702,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cree by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 740,523 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $80,072,000 after acquiring an additional 407,464 shares during the period.

CREE stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.85. 757,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,030. Cree has a twelve month low of $56.39 and a twelve month high of $129.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.39 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 60.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cree will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

