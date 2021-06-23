Cresset Asset Management LLC Makes New $232,000 Investment in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,696 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $75.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.18. The firm has a market cap of $153.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.55. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $47.80 and a 12-month high of $79.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 15.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.04%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BUD shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

