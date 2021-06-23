Cresset Asset Management LLC Makes New $232,000 Investment in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,696 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $75.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.18. The firm has a market cap of $153.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.55. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $47.80 and a 12-month high of $79.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.04%.
Several research analysts have issued reports on BUD shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.67.
About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
