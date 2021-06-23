Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 142 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RDY opened at $71.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12-month low of $51.12 and a 12-month high of $74.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.70.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 14.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products.

