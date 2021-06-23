Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Athene by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Athene by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Athene by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its stake in Athene by 4.7% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 15,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Athene alerts:

In other news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total value of $75,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,233,703.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $613,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,974,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,331,470. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATH opened at $63.37 on Wednesday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $64.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.00.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ATH shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Athene currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.92.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH).

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.