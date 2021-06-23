Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 246 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 33.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 7.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 7.2% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $414,161.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 14,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $764,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,221.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,372 shares of company stock worth $2,504,283. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $45.33 on Wednesday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.39.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

