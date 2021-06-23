Cresset Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 8,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total value of $948,010.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,900.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 17,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $2,048,899.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,408,279.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,857 shares of company stock valued at $7,988,493 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

CHH stock opened at $122.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.91. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.04 and a 12-month high of $123.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 160.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 821.46% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $183.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

CHH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

