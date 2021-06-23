Critical Comparison: Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) & Reinvent Technology Partners Z (NYSE:RTPZ)

Reinvent Technology Partners Z (NYSE:RTPZ) and Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.1% of Reinvent Technology Partners Z shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.0% of Universal Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of Universal Insurance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Reinvent Technology Partners Z and Universal Insurance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reinvent Technology Partners Z 0 0 0 0 N/A Universal Insurance 0 1 0 0 2.00

Universal Insurance has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.36%. Given Universal Insurance’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Universal Insurance is more favorable than Reinvent Technology Partners Z.

Profitability

This table compares Reinvent Technology Partners Z and Universal Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reinvent Technology Partners Z N/A N/A N/A Universal Insurance 2.31% -5.94% -1.50%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Reinvent Technology Partners Z and Universal Insurance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reinvent Technology Partners Z N/A N/A -$1.47 million N/A N/A Universal Insurance $1.07 billion 0.40 $19.10 million ($0.90) -15.41

Universal Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than Reinvent Technology Partners Z.

Summary

Universal Insurance beats Reinvent Technology Partners Z on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Reinvent Technology Partners Z Company Profile

Reinvent Technology Partners Z focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property; and commercial residential multi-peril, as well as liability and personal articles coverages. The company also advises on actuarial issues, oversees distribution, administers claims payments, performs policy administration and underwriting, and assists with reinsurance negotiations; places and manages reinsurance programs for the insurance entities; and operates Clovered, in which consumers receive side-by-side quotes from multiple carriers across multiple states, as well as educational materials about homeowners insurance policies. It offers its products through a network of independent agents, as well as Universal Direct, a direct-to-consumer online platform, which enables homeowners to directly purchase, pay for, and bind homeowners' policies. The company was formerly known as Universal Heights, Inc. and changed its name to Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. in January 2001. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

