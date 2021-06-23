Critical Contrast: American Well (NYSE:AMWL) & Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) and Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get American Well alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for American Well and Phreesia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Well 0 7 5 0 2.42 Phreesia 0 2 10 0 2.83

American Well presently has a consensus price target of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 102.80%. Phreesia has a consensus price target of $59.68, indicating a potential upside of 3.32%. Given American Well’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Well is more favorable than Phreesia.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Well and Phreesia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Well $245.26 million 13.33 -$224.43 million ($2.27) -5.97 Phreesia $148.68 million 19.63 -$27.29 million ($0.69) -83.71

Phreesia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Well. Phreesia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Well, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares American Well and Phreesia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Well N/A N/A N/A Phreesia -19.66% -11.34% -9.28%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.9% of American Well shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Phreesia shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of American Well shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Phreesia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American Well beats Phreesia on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care. The company also provides telemedicine equipment, including telemedicine carts, peripherals, TV kits, tablets, and kiosks. American Well Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc. provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments. The company deploys its platform in a range of modalities, such as Phreesia Mobile, a patients' mobile device; Phreesia Dashboard, a Web-based dashboard for providers; PhreesiaPads, which are self-service intake tablets; and Arrivals Kiosks that are on-site kiosks. Its Phreesia Platform also provides a registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, and cost estimation tools; appointments solution for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; and patient activation solution that enables providers to communicate with their patients through surveys, announcements, messaging, and health campaigns. In addition, the company's Phreesia Platform offers clinical support solution, which collects clinical intake and PRO data for approximately 25 specialties; and life sciences solution to deliver targeted and clinically relevant marketing content to patients, as well as COVID-19 product offerings for managing COVID-19 vaccine delivery and identify vaccine-hesitant patients, screening for self-reported COVID-19 risk factors, enabling contactless check-in during in-person visits, and collecting intake information during telehealth visits. It serves patients; single-specialty practices, multi-specialty groups, and health systems; and pharmaceutical, medical device, and biotechnology companies. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.