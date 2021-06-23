Critical Contrast: Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) & MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE)

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) and MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Phreesia and MJ’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phreesia $148.68 million 19.63 -$27.29 million ($0.69) -83.71 MJ $820,000.00 36.18 -$3.96 million N/A N/A

MJ has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Phreesia.

Profitability

This table compares Phreesia and MJ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phreesia -19.66% -11.34% -9.28% MJ 663.06% 284.83% 48.78%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.9% of Phreesia shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Phreesia shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Phreesia has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MJ has a beta of -0.77, indicating that its share price is 177% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Phreesia and MJ, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phreesia 0 2 10 0 2.83 MJ 0 0 0 0 N/A

Phreesia currently has a consensus price target of $59.68, indicating a potential upside of 3.32%. Given Phreesia’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Phreesia is more favorable than MJ.

Summary

Phreesia beats MJ on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc. provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments. The company deploys its platform in a range of modalities, such as Phreesia Mobile, a patients' mobile device; Phreesia Dashboard, a Web-based dashboard for providers; PhreesiaPads, which are self-service intake tablets; and Arrivals Kiosks that are on-site kiosks. Its Phreesia Platform also provides a registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, and cost estimation tools; appointments solution for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; and patient activation solution that enables providers to communicate with their patients through surveys, announcements, messaging, and health campaigns. In addition, the company's Phreesia Platform offers clinical support solution, which collects clinical intake and PRO data for approximately 25 specialties; and life sciences solution to deliver targeted and clinically relevant marketing content to patients, as well as COVID-19 product offerings for managing COVID-19 vaccine delivery and identify vaccine-hesitant patients, screening for self-reported COVID-19 risk factors, enabling contactless check-in during in-person visits, and collecting intake information during telehealth visits. It serves patients; single-specialty practices, multi-specialty groups, and health systems; and pharmaceutical, medical device, and biotechnology companies. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

MJ Company Profile

MJ Holdings, Inc. operates in the medical marijuana business in Nevada. It offers cultivation and production management, consulting, and asset and infrastructure development services for the cannabis industry. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

